Robert Kraft ‘Categorically Denies’ Doing Anything Illegal

On Friday morning, news broke that police in Jupiter, Florida, were going to charge New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft with two counts of soliciting prostitution.

While police claim to have surveillance video of Kraft “in the act,” a spokesman representing the longtime NFL owner “categorically denies” that Kraft participated in any kind of “illegal activity.”

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” the spokesman said. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

According to CBS 4 in Boston:

Police said Kraft was involved in two incidents in the last month at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter and there is video evidence of both showing the Patriots owner in the act. Kraft is one of 25 people who will be charged by Jupiter Police in this specific bust. ‘It appears when you go to the spa for a half hour the fee would be $59, for an hour that would be $79,’ the lead detective on the case, Andrew Sharp, said at the news conference. He could not say how long Kraft was allegedly there or what he paid. Kraft was driven to the spa each time, police said, adding that the driver is not being charged. ‘The video that we obtained, it shows the act that took place,’ Sharp said. When asked specifically – does the video contain Kraft inside the spa receiving the alleged act, Sharp said, ‘The answer to that is yes.’

The investigation, of which Kraft is allegedly a part, is part of an ongoing police investigation stretching back over the course of several months.

Kraft has been the Patriots owner for the last 25 years. During that time, New England has been to ten Super Bowls and won six of them.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn