Wrestling Fans Say Actor Chris Hemsworth Looks too ‘Normal’ to Play Hulk Hogan

Chris Hemsworth
AP Photo/Eve Edelheit/AP/Invision/Jordan Strauss

Wrestling fans have weighed-in on news that Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has been cast to play wrestling giant Hulk Hogan in a Netflix biopic, and they are not happy.

Leading the criticism was wrestling commentator Bryan Alvarez who insisted that compared to Hogan, Hemsworth “just looks like a normal guy,” Daily Mail reported.

“He’s big, and yes he’s got long blonde hair,” Alvarez said of Hemsworth, “but, have you seen Hulk Hogan in the ’80s? He’s at least twice the size of Thor!”

Alvarez also felt that Hogan should be portrayed by an American actor, not an Aussie like Hemsworth.

Other fans jumped to Twitter to slam Netflix for the casting move.

The film reportedly will not cover the wrestler’s entire life to date, only the period in the 1980s that comprise the rise of Hulkamania.

