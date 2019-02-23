Wrestling Fans Say Actor Chris Hemsworth Looks too ‘Normal’ to Play Hulk Hogan

Wrestling fans have weighed-in on news that Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has been cast to play wrestling giant Hulk Hogan in a Netflix biopic, and they are not happy.

Leading the criticism was wrestling commentator Bryan Alvarez who insisted that compared to Hogan, Hemsworth “just looks like a normal guy,” Daily Mail reported.

“He’s big, and yes he’s got long blonde hair,” Alvarez said of Hemsworth, “but, have you seen Hulk Hogan in the ’80s? He’s at least twice the size of Thor!”

Alvarez also felt that Hogan should be portrayed by an American actor, not an Aussie like Hemsworth.

Other fans jumped to Twitter to slam Netflix for the casting move.

chris hemsworth is playing hulk hogan in a movie? please say sike. pic.twitter.com/ETV81Fzl3v — (@ki11monger) February 20, 2019

chris hemsworth is too handsome to play hulk hogan https://t.co/VmvtlSXNYA — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 20, 2019

chris hemsworth will be playing hulk hogan in a biopic for netflix. did you see this? yeah, they say chris hemsworth is preparing by eating sushi. folks, — tim (@TimWelcomed) February 20, 2019

Chris Hemsworth's Agent: You wanna do the Hulk Hogan movie?

Chris: Eh, he's kind of a shmuck

Agent: We've been over this, you're only good at playing jacked guys with long blonde hair

Chris: I knoww but—

Agent: Look, we're running out of options

Chris:

Agent:

Chris: Okay fine — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 20, 2019

casting chris hemsworth as a young hulk hogan in that biopic is the nicest thing anyone has ever done for hulk hogan pic.twitter.com/ku6YnjOvll — Q U I N N (@QuinnKeaney) February 20, 2019

You: Chris Hemsworth will— Me: 😍 You: —be starring in a film where he plays famous wrestler/infamous n——r hater Hulk Hogan. This movie will be produced by Bradley Cooper, whose eyes are too big for his head & who won’t stop crying about being “snubbed” for Best Director. Me: pic.twitter.com/0xYpDG456S — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) February 20, 2019

Chris Hemsworth to star as Hulk Hogan and Brad Pitt as Steve Buscemi I guess. — Jay Kelley (@Doctor_Hue) February 21, 2019

The film reportedly will not cover the wrestler’s entire life to date, only the period in the 1980s that comprise the rise of Hulkamania.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.