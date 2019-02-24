College Baseball Game Delayed by Fish Falling from the Sky

Nature and wildlife intrudes upon the world of sports in a many different ways. Football has their snow games, baseball has rain delays, and hockey has squid thrown onto the ice.

However, a recent college baseball game saw an environmental interruption unlike any other: Fish falling from the sky.

Oh yes, you read that right.

According to USA Today Sports:

It happened Saturday during the eighth inning of a game between Jacksonville State and Jacksonville University. An osprey flying over Jacksonville’s John Sessions Stadium with a fish in its claws was harassed by a bald eagle, causing the osprey to drop its prey onto the grass in shallow right field. Play was momentarily halted as the eagle circled the stadium. But before it could pounce on the abandoned fish, Jacksonville outfielder Connor Stephens ran out of the dugout and scooped up the fish in a towel.

Watch:

The Twitter account for Jacksonville baseball posted news of the event. Don’t be alarmed by the part about a Dolphin removing the fish. An aquatic mammal did not leap onto the field. The Dolphins are the team nickname for Jacksonville University.

FISH DELAY | An Osprey just flew over John Sessions with a fish in his claws, but was threatened by a pursuing bald eagle, causing the osprey to drop the fish behind second base (Error). The fish was recovered by a Dolphin and removed from the field. Can't make this up folks. — Jacksonville Baseball (@JUBaseball) February 23, 2019

No word on the condition of the fish.

