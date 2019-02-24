WATCH: Dave Portnoy to Tucker Carlson: ‘Wouldn’t Put it Past Roger Goodell’ to Entrap Robert Kraft

Bartstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy uncorked quite a theory on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson show last week, after New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting for sex.

Police claimed Kraft twice visited a spa in a Jupiter, Florida, strip mall that authorities said served as cover for a prostitution ring. But Portnoy questioned the charges against Kraft and warned against jumping to conclusions.

“He saw a spa sign,” Portnoy exclaimed on Carlson’s Friday show, “for all we know, he’s an elderly gentleman, he had a back issue, he went in, he got a massage, and suddenly, he’s the headline news. It’s irresponsible.”

Tucker went on to note that Kraft has many enemies inside the NFL and that is where Portnoy went for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Oh Tucker, you may be on to things.,” Portnoy exploded. “They can’t beat him on the field, they’ve had six championships in a row, and this misdemeanor suddenly comes up. An eight-month investigation. I wouldn’t put it past Roger Goodell to say, I can’t beat him fair and square, so this is, I believe they have a word for it, called ‘entrapment,’ so we are going to lure him into the spa, and next thing you know, again he’s getting dragged in.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.