WATCH: Gritty Ejected for Streaking at Lincoln Financial Field

Gritty, the very unattractive official mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers and, unofficially, the adopted mascot of several militant leftist organizations, got himself arrested on Saturday for streaking.

The incident occurred at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where the Flyers defeated the Penguins 4-3. Gritty tweeted footage of the incident along with notice that he had been ejected.

Watch:

Despite Gritty’s breaking of the law and clear unsportsmanlike conduct, the Flyers celebrated their mascot by highlighting his truly unique physique.

This is the ideal Grit body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/Lkn4JEQvvI — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 24, 2019

It remains to be seen what, if any action the league may take against Gritty for his running wardrobe malfunction/removal.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn