The XFL Tried to Sign Anthem Protester Colin Kaepernick

The new XFL football league is now confirming that league officials worked to sign notorious anthem protester Colin Kaepernick. This, despite claiming that there would be no kneeling during the national anthem at its games.

An XFL spokesman confirmed to Sporting News that the league reached out to Kaepernick last year in an effort to sign him.

The news may not come as a huge shock as XFL chief Vince McMahon had already opened the door to Kaepernick during his early press conferences about his plans for the resurgent XFL.

“Anyone who plays the game of football well and meets our criteria in terms of quality of human being, why not?” McMahon told reporters last January when asked about including Kaepernick. “As long as everyone abides by the rules as laid down.”

But even in January, McMahon warned that there would 100 percent be no protesting during the national anthem in his league. Somehow it seems unlikely that the one man who is famous more for his protesting than for his playing would agree not to protest if signed by the XFL.

Still, according to Sporting News, Kaepernick did discuss joining the XFL. But, like his wild contract request to the AAF, it appears that Kaepernick was demanding a $20 million per season payout.

By some accounts, McMahon is will to pay between $45,000 and $200,000 a year for his players, so at $20 million, there is quite a gap between what McMahon is offering and what Kaepernick is demanding.

