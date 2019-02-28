Division II Basketball Team Forgets Their Uniforms, Forced to Wear Opponents Jerseys

There are a lot of moving part when a college basketball team goes on the road. There are schedules that have to be made, reservations that have to be booked, transportation that has to be arranged, and, uniforms that have to be packed.

Well, someone professionally and admirably handled all of those duties for a Pennsylvania college basketball team, except for the last part.

The Indiana University of Pennsylvania left for their Pennsylvania Athletic Conference West Division title match-up against the Edinboro Fighting Scots on Wednesday night, taking with them everything a college basketball team would need for victory, except their uniforms.

As a result, the #2 ranked Crimson Hawks had to borrow unis from their opponents.

Soooo we’re having our own version of a uniform malfunction tonight and will be sporting Edinboro red uniforms. So that’s that. — IUP Men's Basketball (@IUP_MBB) February 28, 2019

And of course, Edinboro had some fun at their rivals expense:

There are two types of athletes: Those who are Fighting Scots and those who want to dress like Fighting Scots. #GoBoro Ἴ https://t.co/6FxeTDzFSL — Edin-brrr-o ❄️ (@Edinboro) February 28, 2019

However, that’s where the laughs ended for Edinboro. While earning high marks for hospitality in lending their foes their old red unis, the Fighting Scots did not put up much of a fight on the hardwood, losing to IUP 87-59.

