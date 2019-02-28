Toni Harris Becomes First Female Football Player to Sign a Non-Kicker Scholarship Offer

Football history was made this week, when a 22-year-old woman became the first female football player to sign a non-kicker scholarship offer.
Toni Harris, a defensive back who aspires to play in the NFL one day, signed the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Missouri’s Central Methodist University on Tuesday.
Such a cry baby but I’m ready for my new journey @CMUEaglesFB ! #FL19HTCREW #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Evz2YPEyIn
— Toni Harris ✨ (@_Antoinetteeeee) February 26, 2019
“For them to believe in me and give me the chance, it’s an honor,” Harris told the Huffington Post.
The 5’7 164-pound safety is no stranger to competing against the odds. Harris has also overcome ovarian cancer.
Harris, a Los Angeles native, played for East Los Angeles Community College for two years and received six other scholarship offers, according to the Hill.
Harris also appeared in a Super Bowl ad that aired during SB LIII.
