Toni Harris Becomes First Female Football Player to Sign a Non-Kicker Scholarship Offer

Football history was made this week, when a 22-year-old woman became the first female football player to sign a non-kicker scholarship offer.

Toni Harris, a defensive back who aspires to play in the NFL one day, signed the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Missouri’s Central Methodist University on Tuesday.

“For them to believe in me and give me the chance, it’s an honor,” Harris told the Huffington Post.

The 5’7 164-pound safety is no stranger to competing against the odds. Harris has also overcome ovarian cancer.

Harris, a Los Angeles native, played for East Los Angeles Community College for two years and received six other scholarship offers, according to the Hill.

Harris also appeared in a Super Bowl ad that aired during SB LIII.

