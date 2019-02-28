WATCH: Cancer Survivor Drills Cameraman with Below the Belt First Pitch

Cancer survivor Jordan Leandre was invited to throw out the first pitch during Wednesday’s Red Sox-Cardinals game at Fenway Park. Though, his pitch turned into a below the belt surprise for an unsuspecting camera man.

The 17-year-old Leandre stepped up to the mound and wound up to let loose a bit of a wild throw to home plate. The pitch went high and wide and out of reach of the catcher.

But while the catcher wasn’t able to snag the throw, a camera man just happened to be in the line of fire… in a most unfortunate way.

Leandre’s pitch nailed Lawrence Eagle photographer Tony Capobianco in the worst place possible.

The wince-inducing video is not to be missed:

Leandre’s face after the disastrous throw says it all.

