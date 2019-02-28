WATCH: Former Packers Coach Mike McCarthy Accused of Berating High School Refs After Stepson’s Basketball Game

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has been accused of hounding and berating the referees of his stepson’s high school basketball game.

McCarthy is seen in a video sitting in the bleachers during the game Tuesday. But after his stepson’s team lost the playoffs by a single point to Pulaski High School, officials say that McCarthy followed the officials out of the Notre Dame Academy gym and into the parking lot. That’s where the former Packers coach reportedly yelled at them and berated the officials according to Fox 11, Green Bay.

School surveillance video does show what appears to be an animated McCarthy having words with a referee who waves the former NFL coach away.

Officials filed a complaint against McCarthy with the WIAA. “This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,” Janel Batten, Pulaski’s athletic director, said in a statement. “Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language.

“Have you ever seen a parent walk after an official like that?” Batten asked Fox 11.

Notre Dame Academy Athletic Director Steph Mathu also confirmed that the WIAA contacted him about the incident.

“We have been contacted by the WIAA regarding last night’s basketball game, and we are currently looking further into this situation,” Mathu said in a statement. “We will continue to stress the importance of sportsmanship and respect to our students, parents, fans, and community members.”

No further actions have yet taken place over the incident.

