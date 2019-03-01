WATCH: San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer Allegedly Has Physical Altercation with Wife

TMZ Sports has obtained video that purportedly shows San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with his wife. The incident apparently occurred in a San Francisco Plaza on Friday morning.

Watch:

According to the San Francisco Chronicle:

Giants CEO Larry Baer dragged his wife out of a chair and caused her to fall to the ground in a San Francisco plaza on Friday morning, an incident that was captured on video by a witness and is under investigation by city police. The video shows Baer stepping over his wife, Pam, as she sits in a chair in the plaza in Hayes Valley before noon. She screams, “Oh my God, no, help!” as Baer appears to try to grab a phone out of her right hand. She hangs on to the phone, her chair tips, and she falls to her back. Larry Baer and his wife were having coffee, and both wore suits.

Larry Baer spoke with the Chronicle about what led to the incident:

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

Pam Baer explained the incident to TMZ, “We were having a family fight about someone in my family and that’s it.”

The Chronicle also interviewed several workers who were close to the altercation when it occurred.

The witnesses, who declined to be identified, said they heard a couple arguing before the incident escalated. One said the woman said, ‘Larry, sit down, sit down.’ The man who shot the video told The Chronicle the ‘very emotional conversation’ lasted about 20 minutes. ‘They sat down and started having an argument,’ he said. ‘I’m suspicious. I know this guy from somewhere and another guy said: ‘That’s Larry Baer!’’

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

