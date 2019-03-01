WATCH: UFC Fighter Colby Covington Crashes Fighter Workout Session While Wearing MAGA Hat

Fighters are known for making dramatic, attention grabbing entrances when they enter the arena. Though, not as many are known for making dramatic workout session entrances.

Nonetheless, UFC Welterweight Colby Covington made one of the most dramatic workout you’ll ever see on Thursday afternoon.

During UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman’s open workout ahead of his title fight against welterweight champ Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 on Saturday, former interim welterweight champ Colby Covington showed up with a megaphone and MAGA hat.

Watch:

According to MMA Junkie, “Covington heckled Usman for roughly a minute before getting out of the crowd and speaking with some reporters about his desire to fight the winner of UFC 235’s co-main event or otherwise be released from the company.”

Covington made headlines last June, when he blasted the “Filthadelphia Eagles” for not visiting the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win. The welterweight fighter then backed that up by coming to the White House and celebrating his interim title victory with President Trump.

“UFC 235 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass,” according to MMA Junkie.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn