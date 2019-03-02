Former NFL Player Ben Watson Speaks on ‘The Importance of Family’ at CPAC 2019

Ben Watson, who finished up his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints last season, spoke at this year’s Conservative Political Action conference about “The Importance of Family.”

As a soon-to-be father of seven children, Watson told those gathered that family is one of the most important parts of our American society. He lamented that Americans are not having enough children to “replace ourselves” in society, and that the birth rate is falling.

“We need 2.1 kids to replace ourselves, and right now we’re at 1.7. We are dying as a culture,” he warned.

But Watson has a remedy for that, and he is leading by example. The former NFL player is the father of five, soon to be seven, with twin boys on the way. And he wants us all to go forth and multiply.

Amusingly, Watson characterized children as “a weapon” for society.

He quoted Psalm 127: “Behold, children are a gift of the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, so are the children of one’s youth. How blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them; They will not be ashamed when they speak with their enemies in the gate.

“I love that vision of arrows. Children are like weapons,” Watson said as to the delight of the audience. “They are. Children are like weapons that we pull out, and we shoot into culture!

“Think about the effect that we have when we raise our children the correct way, when we instill values into them. They change culture,” Watson exclaimed.

“Family is a gift ordained by our creator,” Watson told the audience. “It should be cherished not mocked, upheld not ridiculed, kept together, not torn apart.

Watson went on to lament how so many outside influences are tearing family apart in the U.S. today. Especially race issues. But he said this discussion needs to be had at home, in our living rooms. Not taught in schools, on TV, or in universities. We need to be training our children in our homes. Honest, truth and virtue needs to be taught in the home, Watson said.

The former player went on to urge the nation to put an end to fatherlessness. Indeed, fatherlessness in the U.S. is an epidemic.

Watson added, “19 million children in the United States live without a father. It’s not to say that you can’t be successful, but all the studies point to the fact that many social ills would be eradicated if fathers, if men, would do what we are called to do.”

Watson went on to note that young men are many times more likely to end up in jail or to fail in life if they did not have a father growing up.

The 2004 NFL Draftee also excoriated the left for its recent ramping up of abortion at will and for any reason. Watson said that we need to enshrine the fact that life begins at conception. But he added, “We need to be pro whole life people.” Watson said that we must care from people from conception, throughout their life, and to their natural death.

The player wrapped up his time at the dais celebrating same-sex marriage and religious freedom. Watson said we need to fight against the culture of “relativism.”

“It’s not about you,” he said wrapping up his speech. “It’s about the greater good. But on the flip side, it is about you because if you don’t do what we are called to do, our families, our neighborhoods, our country, our world, will suffer because of it. Bind up the wounds, do what you’ve been called to do, engage, and be people who are willing to act with justice, and truth, and mercy, and to walk humbly before our God.”

Watson was speaking for his “One More” foundation. One More fights for truth, justice, faith, family, fatherhood, and kindness. “These are the central pillars of the ongoing dialogues in our culture today and impact every person in some way,” the organization exclaims.

The former Ravens tight end was also a nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award last year.

