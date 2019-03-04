Kris Boyd: Team at Combine Asked me if I Had Two Testicles

The NFL Combine is notorious for asking players interesting and, sometimes, absurd questions. Such as whether you see yourself as a dog or a cat? Or, if you had to murder someone, would you use a gun or a knife?

Though, the question one team reportedly asked Texas cornerback Chris Boyd might take the cake.

While speaking with reporters, Boyd was asked what types of weird questions he had been asked by teams. Then he revealed this oddity.

“One crazy question I can think of was, ‘Do I have both of my testicles?’ ” Boyd said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah. I don’t know why you got to ask.’ That was one I can think of.”

According to Yahoo, “Boyd has had a very good combine outside of the bizarre line of questioning, as he led all cornerbacks with 19 bench press reps. He will complete his on-field drills on Monday as the combine wraps up at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.”

Those are impressive numbers, no matter how many testicles you have.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn