SF Giants CEO Takes Leave of Absence During MLB Investigation Into Physical Altercation with Wife

Larry Baer
Getty Images

Larry Baer, the San Francisco Giants CEO who was caught on video last week having a physical altercation with his wife, has taken a leave of absence as Major League Baseball conducts their investigation into the incident.

The Giants posted a statement to social media on Monday, announcing Baer’s leave of absence and stating that the team is “closely monitoring the matter:”

Video of the incident between Baer and his wife was posted by TMZ last Friday:

Baer told the San Francisco Chronicle, “My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

The incident has been referred to MLB and the league says they intent to “immediately begin to gather the facts.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.