SF Giants CEO Takes Leave of Absence During MLB Investigation Into Physical Altercation with Wife

Larry Baer, the San Francisco Giants CEO who was caught on video last week having a physical altercation with his wife, has taken a leave of absence as Major League Baseball conducts their investigation into the incident.

The Giants posted a statement to social media on Monday, announcing Baer’s leave of absence and stating that the team is “closely monitoring the matter:”

Video of the incident between Baer and his wife was posted by TMZ last Friday:

Baer told the San Francisco Chronicle, “My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

The incident has been referred to MLB and the league says they intent to “immediately begin to gather the facts.”

