WATCH: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Party on a Boat in Cabo

Whether Rob Gronkowski retires from the New England Patriots or not, he does not seem overly worried about it as he engages in a twerk fest with girlfriend Camille Kostek in Cabo San Lucas.

As the Patriots patiently wait for Gronkowski tell them if he intends to return to the grid iron, the star tight end is living it up with the beautiful people, TMZ reported.

In a video posted to social media, Gronkowski looks like he is trying out for a quarterback looking for a snap as he warms his hands behind the twerking Kostek.

In another recent video he was seen busting a move on the dance floor… at least trying:

I guess freezing cold Boston is the farthest thing from the three-time Super Bowl winner’s mind.

