Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr. Allegedly Touched Himself In Front of 77-Year-Old Woman

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. is in trouble once again after getting charged with lewd conduct in front of a 77-year-old woman.

Winslow already faces charges of rape that could possibly earn him a life sentence. He posted $2 million in bail in that case, but now he faces more trouble, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Winslow, 35, has forfeited his previous bail and is now back in jail without bail after being accused by a 77-year-old woman of inappropriately touching both himself and her at a gym in San Diego.

The elderly woman charged that Winslow touched her as she sat in a hot tub.

Winslow appeared in court last Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges of one count each of battery of an elder and willful cruelty to an elder, the paper reported.

The former NFL player was accused of allegedly committing five offenses including sexual assault and burglary with intent to commit rape. Winslow was arraigned on eight felony counts and one misdemeanor in June of last year.

He also faces charges that he exposed himself to a woman in her 50’s last May.

Winslow is the son of L.A. Chargers Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow.

