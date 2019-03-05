Mark Cuban on Making a Presidential Run: ‘If Circumstances Were Right I Would’

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban has not ruled out a presidential run in 2020.

“It really would take the exact right set of circumstances,” Cuban told the New York Daily News.

“I haven’t decided anything yet. We’ll see what happens. It all comes down to how things play out. It’s not something I feel like I have to do,” Cuban explained.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty with what’s going on with the Mueller report, there’s a lot of things that have to be figured out before we know how 2020 is going to play out.

“But (running for president is) something that if circumstances were right I would.”

Cuban’s presidential aspirations might be complicated by the sexual harassment scandal that hit his organization in 2018. Cuban was ordered to pay $10 million to a variety of women’s groups after an investigation concluded that the Mavericks owner’s leadership was lacking, when handling sexual harassment claims involving several members of the Mavericks organization.

“This is not something that just is an incident and then it’s over,” Cuban told ESPN in 2018. “It stays with people. It stays with families. I’m just sorry to see it. I’m just sorry I didn’t recognize it, and I just hope that out of this we’ll be better, and we can avoid it, and we can help everybody just be smarter about the whole thing.”

Cuban also says that if he did run for president, he would run as an independent.

“If you have a message that people want to hear and will grab onto, it doesn’t matter if you’re an independent or in one of the two main parties,” Cuban told the New York Daily News.

