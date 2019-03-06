Ricky Williams on Robert Kraft Prostitution Case: ‘Sometimes It’s Just Better to Pay for It’

Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back Ricky Williams, recently expressed some sympathy and understanding with Robert Kraft and his alleged involvement with prostitutes.

During an appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, Williams said that, when it comes to sex, “sometimes it’s just better to pay for it.”

“I think people have different moral standards and judgments,” Williams said according to TMZ Sports. “But, from a purely … I’ll call it practical, maybe a little taboo … sometimes it’s just better to pay for it, you know?”

For his part, Kraft adamantly denies that he solicited prostitution. The Patriots owner is scheduled to appear in court later this month to dispute two charges of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

The investigation, of which Kraft was a part, was of an ongoing police investigation stretching back over the course of several months.

Kraft has been the Patriots owner for the last 25 years. During that time, New England has been to ten Super Bowls and won six of them.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn