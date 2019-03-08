WATCH: David Irving Quits the NFL While Smoking Weed

On Friday, former Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving announced on Instagram that he has decided not to return to pro football, while smoking weed.

“I’m outta there. I’m not doing this sh*t no more,” Irving said in his social media post, TMZ reported.

Irving has defied the NFL’s ban on pot and has served multiple suspensions for his actions. And ahead of the 2019 season, he was suspended again, this time indefinitely.

But, if his new video post is any indication, it appears that Irving is done with football.

“Basically guys, I quit,” Irving said in his video. “They wanna talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I’m outta there. I’m not doing this sh*t no more.

“Everyone thinks it’s about smoking weed. It’s not about smoking weed. It’s much bigger than that,” Irving explained before going on to say that other sports leagues and even actors don’t face the same strict anti-pot rules as NFL players.

Calling the pot ban “bulls**t,” Irving added, “I love football … I mean, sh*t, it shaped me. I wouldn’t be here without it. However, I don’t love the NFL. The NFL is not football.”

Irving foreshadowed his announcement on Tuesday with a tweet hinting that he was contemplating hanging up his cleats.

Irving has been attacking the NFL for years.

“Check this, y’all wanna judge n say what’s right or wrong. These guys prescribe me Xanax bars , ambient , and painkillers , some of us , like myself have been smoking weed since 12,” he said slamming the NFL as hypocritical.

Irving recorded 12.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Cowboys.

Here is the full 17-minute video the player posted to Instagram: