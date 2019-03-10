Bryce Harper Uses ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ for Walk-Up Music in Phillies Debut

Bryce Harper has certainly done all he can to embrace Philadelphia. Which is a very good thing, because he’s going to spend the next 13 years there.

In the latest example of the budding “Brotherly Love” between Harper and Philly, the new Phillies slugger used Philadelphia native Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song for his walk-up music.

Watch:

.@bryceharper3 walking up to the Fresh Prince theme song > pic.twitter.com/g8caE0T9H1 — MLB (@MLB) March 9, 2019

Harper signed a 13-year $330 million deal with the Phillies earlier in March. The former National ruled out signing with a California team due to the state’s punitive tax rate. A move which makes any future trade of Harper to a West Coast team, very unlikely. So, unlike Will Smith, Harper will probably not ever leave Philadelphia to go to Bel Air.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn