Jose Canseco Claims Alex Rodriguez Cheated on Jennifer Lopez, Challenges Him to Fight

On the heels of news that former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and actress and singer Jennifer Lopez were engaged, former Oakland A’s player Jose Canseco claimed that his ex-wife had a relationship with Rodriguez behind Lopez’ back.

As the media celebrate A-Rod and J-Lo’s impending nuptials, in came Canseco to throw some cold water on the announcement with a sharp tweet, according to 12Up.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” the one-time outfielder tweeted on Sunday.

That was only one of several tweets Canseco uncorked on the topic. He went on to say that the two first started talking on the phone.

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Next Canseco spoke directly to Rodriguez and told him to stop being a “piece of shit.”

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Finally, Canseco challenged Rodriguez to a boxing match over the allegations.

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

The challenge for a fight is nothing new for Canseco. At least since 2009, Canseco has dallied in various fights from MMA to boxing, losing most matches he has succeeded in setting up. In 2009, for instance, he fought radio personality and former child actor Danny Bonaduce to a draw in a boxing match.

