WATCH: Paraglider Lands in Australia, Immediately Gets Attacked by Kangaroo

Jumping out of a plane, or off the side of a cliff, and paragliding to the ground, requires a lot of planning. There are chutes that need to be packed, weather has to be factored in, and, if you’re in Australia, you need to prep for kangaroos that will violently assault you upon landing.

In a video posted on Friday, paraglider Jonathan Bishop filmed his normal, safe, textbook landing in Australia. However, what happened next may be normal in Australia, but definitely isn’t anywhere else.

Watch(NSFW):

Apparently “Skip” was just not having it.

“I had been paragliding cross country for two hours near Canberra and had reached a position where I had to land,” Bishop said. “I was concentrating on the landing and didn’t notice the kangaroo until after I landed.

“As it ran towards me I thought it was being friendly so I said, ‘What’s Up, Skip?'” Bishop explained. “It then attacked me twice before hopping away.”

Friendliness was definitely not on Skip’s mind. Kangaroo attacks are not uncommon in Australia. Luckily, Bishop escaped without any injuries.

