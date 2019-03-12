Nike Star Muhammad Attacks French Attitude to Sports Hijab

Muhammad was attending a long-planned event in Paris at which the US sportswear brand launched their strips for 14 nations, including the hosts, in the women’s World Cup in France this summer.

In February, the American sportswear company was embroiled in a controversy when retailer Decathlon withdrew sports Nike’s hijab from its French stores after one day following threats.

“I’ll be in my @Nike pro hijab every damn day,” Muhammad, who in 2016 became the first American to compete in a hijab in the Games, tweeted before travelling to France.

“It’s sad to me that France has not joined the global conversation around inclusively, around diversity. To prohibit a company from selling a sport hijab is shameful,” the Olympic bronze medallist told AFP on Monday.

“I think that it hurts much more than it helps your nation here.”

Bert Hoyt, a Nike vice-president, said the company were looking forward to the women’s World Cup in France.

“Our goal is to provide the access for all women to have the opportunity to play sport and to play women’s football,” he said.

“We believe that we are at the beginning of a journey and we believe that the World Cup in June will be a tipping point for the future of the women’s game.”

– ‘Inclusive’ –

The Nike hijab provoked a strong reactions in France.

A spokeswoman for President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party, Aurore Berge, said the sports hijab goes against French “values”.

Lydia Guirous of the centre-right Republicans said it went hand in hand with “the submission of women.”