Mickey Mantle’s Trump Casino Cards Hit the Auction Block

If you missed out on collecting Mickey Mantle baseball cards, you have another chance to grab some of “The Mick’s” precious memorabilia as two of his Trump casino credit cards have hit the auction block.

Two plastic cards that once belonged to the “Commerce Comet” are now taking bids at Robert Edwards Auctions, according to TMZ.

One card was used by Mantle at the Trump Taj Mahal and the other is a Trump Plaza card. Both seem to be from the 1990s. The Trump Plaza card carries Mantle’s signature on back. In fact, the signature is highly graded at a nine for clarity and quality.

So far, the bidding on the two cards has hit the $1,100 mark. Though, you can expect these cards to go for more.

This is not the first credit card-like Mantle item that has hit the auction block. Several years ago, a Mantle American Express card sold for $8,400.

