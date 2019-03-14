WATCH: 4-Year-Old Sings National Anthem at Minor League Hockey Game

The singing of the national anthem has become a source of controversy at sporting events in recent years. However, the only controversy after the singing of the anthem at Wednesday night’s Hershey Bears hockey game, was whether or not it’s the most charming sports moment in recent memory.

Spoiler alert, it is.

A four-year-old boy named Landon Mak, stood before the crowd on Wednesday night as the Hershey Bears prepared to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds in an AHL match-up. While sporting flag-themed suspenders and bow tie, Landon delivered one of the best anthem performances you’re ever going to see.

Watch:

We found the real highlight throughout the sports world tonight! Local 4-year-old Landon Mak sang tonight's National Anthem in front of 10,000+ fans at Giant Center, and he CRUSHED IT! #HBH #DefendTheDen pic.twitter.com/liJQx9w6tL — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 14, 2019

If Roger Goodell really wanted to make a strong pick for next year’s Super Bowl anthem performance, little Landon just might be the guy.

