WATCH: Conor McGregor Stomps a Fan’s Phone

Conor McGregor was arrested Monday after destroying a fan’s cellphone in Miami, and now video of the incident has been released.

McGregor was arrested after a fan reported to police that the fighter took his phone and stomped it to pieces outside the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

Miami Beach police arrested the 30-year-old fighter on Monday afternoon and charged him with robbery and criminal mischief. McGregor’s attorney called the incident “minor” but said McGregor would cooperate with the police.

The video allegedly shows McGregor slamming his foot down on the man’s phone at around 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

The fan, Ahmed Abdirzak, says that McGregor acted like he was going to shake his hand but instead grabbed his cell phone out of his hand once he got close enough.

If McGregor is convicted on the two felony counts of robbery/strong-arm and criminal mischief over $1,000, he could get up to 15 years in prison.

