WATCH: Bryce Harper Drilled in the Ankle by a Fastball, Forced to Leave Game

When your star player gets drilled in the ankle by a pitch, it causes a lot of concern. When your star player gets drilled after just having signed a $330 million contract, it’s a cause for outright panic.
That sensation of panic was felt by Phillies fans everywhere as Bryce Harper lay crumpled on the ground after taking this pitch to the ankle.
Ouch.
Bryce Harper exits today's game after being hit in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/RIZHGluHQM
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019
Yikes.
The pitch from Toronto’s Trent Thornton clocked-in at 96 mph. Harper was forced to leave the game. Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler says the team has no major concerns about the injury.
