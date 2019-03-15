WATCH: Bryce Harper Drilled in the Ankle by a Fastball, Forced to Leave Game

When your star player gets drilled in the ankle by a pitch, it causes a lot of concern. When your star player gets drilled after just having signed a $330 million contract, it’s a cause for outright panic.

That sensation of panic was felt by Phillies fans everywhere as Bryce Harper lay crumpled on the ground after taking this pitch to the ankle.

Watch:

Ouch. Bryce Harper exits today's game after being hit in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/RIZHGluHQM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

Yikes.

The pitch from Toronto’s Trent Thornton clocked-in at 96 mph. Harper was forced to leave the game. Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler says the team has no major concerns about the injury.

