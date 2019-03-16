WATCH: Panthers’ Taylor Hearn Gets Knocked Down in Street Fight

It’s the NFL offseason, when players are supposed to be resting and avoiding the kind of brutal hits and physical beatings that they will undoubtedly sustain during the regular season. However, for some NFL players, an uneventful offseason is just not in the cards.

Enter Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Taylor Hearn. Cameras caught Hearn fighting with other patrons outside of a bar in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday night. The 6’4 315-pound guard argued and pushed and shoved, until eventually fists were thrown.

It did not work out well for Hearn.

Watch:

According to TMZ Sports:

Witnesses tell TMZ Sports cops arrived at the scene a short time later … but Hearn was not arrested. In fact, we’re told no one was arrested. Hearn — who’s 23 years old — was a lineman at Clemson and won the 2016 National Championship at the university (he started all 15 games that season) before signing with the Panthers in 2018. Hearn played in 4 games … protecting Cam Newton. We reached out to Hearn’s rep … so far, no word back.

Having watched the video, it’s pretty understandable why Hearn and his representatives wouldn’t want to talk about it.

