Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Hosted bin Laden Killer Rob O’Neill for Thanksgiving Dinner

However, when you’re a certifiable American hero, exceptions can be made. Such an exception was made for former Navy SEAL, bin Laden killer, and Redskins fan, Robert O’Neill.

According to TMZ Sports:

It all went down in 2014 when Rob was living in Dallas … some of the Redskins honchos wanted to do something nice for him so they put him in touch with the Cowboys in hopes of getting him VIP access to the Thanksgiving Day game.

The Cowboys not only hooked it up — but Jerry personally invited the American hero into his private owner’s suite for the full Thanksgiving turkey spread!!

Jones also took Rob down on the field with a full access pass. Least he could do, right?!

Rob says he’s still a hardcore Washington fan — but he’s got a soft spot for the Cowboys.