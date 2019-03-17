Shaquille O’Neal Joins Broward County Sheriff’s Office As Auxiliary Deputy

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has a new job. The broadcaster and former L.A. Laker is now an accredited auxiliary deputy for the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

The department made the announcement on Friday via Twitter, according to Fox News.

“Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq. The big man now works as an auxiliary deputy with the #BSO,” the department said in a March 15 tweet. “Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq, and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe.”

Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq. The big man now works as an auxillary deputy with the #BSO. Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe. pic.twitter.com/H8j2lwUm0B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 15, 2019

Broward is not the first place O’Neal has signed on with a police department. In 2016 Shaq was sworn in as a deputy for the Clayton County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Department. He also signed on with the Doral Police Department as a reserve officer in 2015.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.