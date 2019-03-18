Local News Graphic Reports that Auburn Won a ‘Sex Tournament’

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers can be given credit for many things, after their SEC championship run. They can be given credit for winning the mental game. They can be given credit for winning the physical battles in the paint.

But one thing they can absolutely not be given credit for, is winning a sex tournament. Nonetheless, a local TV station in Birmingham, Alabama, attempted to do just that.

During a segment celebrating Auburn for their 20-point thrashing of rival Tennessee in the SEC Championship Game, CBS 42 in Birmingham declared Auburn the victor in a totally different type of contest. One that has very little to do with basketball.

Hell of a weekend for Auburn. pic.twitter.com/tAMObO1Gav — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 18, 2019

Indeed. Sex tournaments aside, there was much celebration and rejoicing down on The Plains after Auburn’s win. Including a traditional “rolling” of Toomer’s Corner.

Toomer’s Corner celebrates Auburn’s SEC tournament win. https://t.co/38krkuPvQ3 — John Carvalho (@John_P_Carvalho) March 17, 2019

Auburn, a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament, will play 12th seeded New Mexico State on Thursday.

