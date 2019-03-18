WATCH: Cops to Former NFL Player Barry Cofield During DUI Arrest: ‘Get out of the Car or We’ll Shoot!’

Video of the incident recently released by TMZ, shows the former defensive lineman in a tense struggle with police after he was pulled over for driving under the influence.

According to TMZ Sports:

It all went down last July when the former Super Bowl champion allegedly led cops on a wild police chase after they found him asleep at the wheel of his Cadillac Escalade around 2:40 AM.

You can see in the video the conclusion of the chase … where cops are so concerned with the way the 6’4″, 250-pounder was driving — they pulled out their guns and surrounded the car.

Cofield doesn’t comply … so cops attempt to physically break him out of the vehicle by beating in his window, with one officer yelling, “Get him out of that car!”

Cofield eventually opens the door as cops are smashing in the window … and he’s taken to the ground without incident.

When cops search the former defensive lineman … they find a wad of cash and a small baggie of what they later say was heroin.