Former Michigan Gymnastics Coach Fined for Having Sex with Student in Parking Lot

Former University of Michigan gymnastics coach Scott Vetere has settled his obscene conduct charge, after being arrested late last year while having sex with a student in his car in the school’s parking lot.

The 39-year-old coach was arrested in October after police alleged that he was having sex with 18-year-old student, Sydney Blair Townsend, in his car in a parking lot outside the school’s Ann Arbor campus, according to TMZ.

Since his arrest, Vetere, a married father of three, has been fighting to reduce the obscene conduct in public charge he was facing. The charge is a misdemeanor but carries a 90-day jail sentence.

Vetere has finally put the incident behind him by successfully arguing to have the charges reduced to a civil infraction. He paid a fine to settle the matter on Monday, March 18.

The former year 2000 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year award winner was suspended by the university after his arrest. He resigned from the school not long after.

After the arrest, the school sent the coach a letter saying he was not “eligible” to return to the school.

“You are not eligible for rehire at the University of Michigan due to an inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete,” said an October 15 letter from the human resources department.

