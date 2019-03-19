Phillies’ Carlos Santana Smashed a TV to Keep Teammates from Playing ‘Fortnite’ During Losing Streak

It’s not unusual for team leaders to re-focus their teammates when things aren’t going well. It is unusual, however, to have said team leaders smash televisions in order to do it.

Though, that’s exactly what happened in the Phillies clubhouse last September.

After the Phillies lost their ninth game in a 9-game losing streak, Phillies first baseman became enraged when he found some of his teammates playing Fortnite during a game they were losing.

According to ESPN:

When the Philadelphia Phillies lost their ninth consecutive game toward the end of last September, veteran first baseman Carlos Santana felt like he needed to send a message to his teammates who he said spent portions of the game against the Atlanta Bravesplaying video games in the clubhouse. Santana grabbed a bat, retreated to the room at Citizens Bank Park where the gaming took place and smashed the TV to ensure there would be no more “Fortnite” the final two days of the season. ‘I see a couple players — I don’t want to say names — they play video games during the game,’ Santana told ESPN. ‘We come and lose too many games, and I feel like they weren’t worried about it. Weren’t respecting their teammates or coaches or the staff or the [front] office. It’s not my personality. But I’m angry because I want to make it good.’

It’s not uncommon for MLB players to play video games during the course of a game. However, if you’re mired in the midst of a prolonged losing streak, it’s definitely inadvisable.

Somewhat ironically, Santana was traded to Seattle earlier in the offseason as a part of the deal for Jean Segura. Though, the TV-smashing incident was not a factor in that deal.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn