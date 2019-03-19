Report: Cowboys’ Tyrone Crawford Shoves Cops During Bar Brawl

The fight reportedly took place at the Coyote Ugly Saloon on March 15th. The melee involved nearly a dozen people before all was said and done and, eventually, it involved the police.

According to TMZ Sports:

Cops raced to the scene … and witnessed 8 to 10 people still fighting outside, this according to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

The report does not mention Crawford by name, but we’ve spoken with witnesses who are adamant Crawford was a key player in the incident.

At one point, Crawford — 6’4″, 285 pounds — bull rushed his way through two cops and aggressively put his hands on TWO officers who were in the process of handcuffing one of the alleged combatants.

Multiple cops swarmed Crawford and restrained him — while pushing him away from the arrest scene.