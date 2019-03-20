Boxer Adrien Broner Threatens to Shoot Gay People, or Knock them the ‘F*ck Out’

Boxer Adrien Broner has a reputation of being one of the more controversial athletes in the sport. After hearing the comments he made about homosexuals in a recent video, you’ll see why.

Broner went on a profane and serious rant in a video he posted to social media, in which he threatened to shoot any gay people who approached him, if he had a his gun on him. And if he didn’t have his gun on him, he said he would knock them “the f*ck out.”

“If any f*g, punk ass n**** come run up on me, trying to touch me on all that gay sh*t, I’m letting you know right now — if I ain’t got my gun on me, I’m knocking you the f*ck out,” Broner said.

The video can be seen here.

According to TMZ Sports:

‘If I got my gun on me, I’m shooting you in the f*cking face, and that’s on God and them. I’m not playing with none of these n****s. I don’t like gay sh*t.’ It’s the latest in a bizarre exchange with social media star Andrew C. Caldwell — the famous ‘I’m Delivert’ guy. Caldwell has accused Broner of flirting with him. Broner claims Caldwell is lying … and claims it’s Caldwell who’s been shooting his shot in Broner’s DMs. ‘[Andrew C. Caldwell] if you don’t get out my inbox before I punch the testosterone out yo GAY ASS,’ Broner wrote. As for Caldwell, he claims he’s meeting with lawyers to discuss potential legal action.

Broner last fought on January 19 against Manny Pacquiao, losing a unanimous decision. Broner has two losses and a draw in his last three fights.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn