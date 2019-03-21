U.S. Figure Skater Accused of Slashing Korean Rival

A 16-year-old female Korean figure skater has called for an investigation after an American skater allegedly slashed her with a skate during warm-ups at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

Korean skater Lim Eun-soo charged that 22-year-old Mariah Bell slashed her calf from behind during a collision as the pair warmed up on the ice on Thursday.

“Lim was slowly skating on the edge of the rink after completing her turn. Mariah Bell, who was scheduled to rehearse after Lim, suddenly kicked and stabbed Lim’s calf with her skate blades,” a representative for Lim told wire service Agence France Presse.

“Mariah Bell didn’t apologize to Lim Eun-soo after the incident and instead continued to rehearse for her routine,” the rep added.

Lim Eun-soo suffered a cut to her leg but was still able to compete at the event, finishing fifth ahead of the sixth-placed American.

According to reports, the International Skating Union investigated the incident and claimed that it found no evidence that the American skater purposefully harmed her Korean opponent.

According to TMZ, the organization released a statement saying:

‘The incident was verbally reported to the ISU by the Korean Team Leader however no formal complaint has been received,’ the ISU said in a statement. ‘Based on the evidence at hand at this point in time, which includes a video, there is no evidence that Ms. Bell intended any harm to Ms. Lim.’ ‘The ISU met with delegates from both USA and Korea and urged both parties to find an amicable solution. The ISU maintains that this remains the appropriate approach.’

Neither Mariah Bell nor American skating authorities have made a statement about the incident.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.