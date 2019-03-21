WATCH: Russian Face-Slapping Competition Goes Viral

Viral video of this year’s Russian face-slapping competition, seems to show that the Russkies have taken the phrase “that is a slap in the face” seriously.

The 2019 “Male Slapping Championships” shows bearded brute Vasiliy Kamotskiy taking a few well-placed slaps and delivering crushing replies to win 30,000 rubles. The purse may sound great, but it is about $460 in U.S. money.

Meanwhile in Russia…the 'male slapping championships' took place in Krasnoyarsk. The winner, Vasiliy Kamotskiy (left) took home 30,000 rubles (£350) 👏🇷🇺pic.twitter.com/aXQkMkmbd6 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) March 19, 2019

The slaps Kamotskiy delivers are so powerful that nearly every opponent is sent reeling, some even collapse to the floor. It appears that Kamotskiy’s opponents likely suffered concussions.

And here is 370lbs Vasiliy brutally slapping out another contender on his way to the title at the Siberian Power Show 2019! 👏 🇷🇺pic.twitter.com/iem5xvwVq5 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) March 21, 2019

The brutal video raises the question as to if there are Female Slapping Championships?

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.