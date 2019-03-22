VIDEO: Cam Newton Gives Up Sex to Improve Quarterback Play

Professional athletes will stop at nothing to improve their play on the field. Sometimes, even if that means abstaining from some of the finer things in life.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is the latest to make a sacrifice in the name of greatness, and it is quite the sacrifice.

During an appearance on the The Late Late Show with James Corben, Newton was explaining that he’s decided to go vegan. However, he arguably buried the lede because he later revealed that he’s also decided to abstain from sex.

Watch:

According to TMZ Sports:

Cam says it’s all part of a master plan to have a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2018. The QB tells Corden he’s taking on a different challenge every month — it started with no gambling in January, no meat in February and now no sex OR Wifi in March — in order to be mentally tougher. ‘It makes my mind stronger,’ Cam explains … ‘I feel like if I go back and I say I did those things, I’m mentally stronger.’

The Panthers begin OTA’s in mid-May, long after Newton’s meat, sex, and gambling abstention has expired.

