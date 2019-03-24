WATCH: Tyrone Crawford Barroom Brawl Video Released

TMZ has obtained and released video of the barroom brawl involving Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford.

The Cowboys defensive captain fought with bouncers, other patrons, and, according to reports, shoved two police officers before all was said and done.

The fight took place at the Coyote Ugly Saloon on March 15th. The melee involved nearly a dozen people before all was said and done and, eventually, it involved the police.

Watch:

According to TMZ Sports:

As we previously reported, the fight spilled outside and cops were called to the scene … where Crawford continued to get physical with multiple police officers. There is video that shows Crawford barreling through 2 cops and then shoving 2 other cops while they are trying to arrest a man allegedly involved in the bar fight. Crawford was NOT arrested that night and has not been charged with a crime. The NFL went to the bar on Tuesday in an effort to view surveillance footage and collect information on the incident. Unclear if the bar allowed the investigators to watch the video. According to the police report, the bar also has surveillance from inside the Saloon … but the responding cops noted there were several blind spots that missed key moments in the altercation.

TMZ Sports reached out to the Cowboys and Crawford’s representation for comment, but did not hear back.

No word yet on what type of punishment, if any, Crawford will receive from the league.

