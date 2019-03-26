Michael Avenatti Strikes Back at Nike, Claims Deandre Ayton and Bol Bol Got Illegal Cash

Michael Avenatti
WARNER TODD HUSTON

Porn lawyer Michael Avenatti is still lashing out at Nike despite his arrest for allegedly trying to extort the sportswear giant.

Avenatti went on a Twitter tear accusing Nike of being uncooperative with federal authorities despite the company’s public statement that they are working closely with prosecutors, TMZ reported.

“Unless you count lying in response to subpoenas and withholding documents as ‘cooperating.’ They are trying to divert attention from their own crimes,” the troubled attorney tweeted on Tuesday.

Avenatti went on to accuse Nike of paying off PHX Suns star Deandre Ayton and his mom before he turned pro.

“Ask DeAndre Ayton and Nike about the cash payments to his mother and others,” Avenatti tweeted. “Nike’s attempt at diversion and cover-up will fail miserably once prosecutors realize they have been played by Nike and their lawyers at Boies. This reaches the highest levels of Nike.”

Nike released a statement on Monday after Avenatti’s arrest and insisted they are working with prosecutors.

