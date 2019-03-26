Report: Tony Romo Wants $10 Million Annually to Stay at CBS

According to a published report, CBS broadcaster Tony Romo would like to be to the first $10 million-a-year TV sports analyst.

Sporting News media columnist Mike McCarthy reports the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback would like a raise from $4 to $10 million from the Tiffany Network.

Romo’s contract is up in 2020, but his agent is clearly interested in getting a deal done now. Or starting a bidding war when the broadcaster becomes a free agent next year. In accordance with his contract, CBS has the right to match any broadcast offer Romo might receive on the open market.

Currently, the highest paid NFL network analyst is Fox’s Troy Aikman, another former star quarterback, who makes $7.5 million-per-year.

The highest paid NFL game analyst of all time is NBC’s John Madden, a former coach, who made $8 million-a-year in his last contract, before retiring in 2009.

NFL TV ratings were up six percent this past year according to league executive Brian Rolapp, after dipping in 2017. So it could a good time for Romo to command a new deal with a spike in ad revenue.

After retiring as a player in 2017 due to a back problem, Romo went right to the CBS broadcast booth and has received a lot of praise for his acuity in analyzing live action. He consistently draws kudos for his ability to predict offensive plays before the ball is snapped.

If CBS let’s Romo out of the building, it would be a major surprise.

New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand wrote in January, “Romo’s contract is up after next season, which could set up a multimillion-dollar TV free-agent sweepstakes for his services at this time next year.

“Before that can happen, CBS is prepared to give Romo a substantial raise from, according to sources, the $4 million range that he currently makes. Next year is the final season of his three-year contract. It is hard to see how he does not become the highest-paid NFL TV analyst.”

However, a source close to Romo leaked to McCarthy, “There’s even a chance the young father and husband could walk away from TV to pursue his growing business interests.”

This might just be a negotiating tactic to scare the network.

There are also rumors Romo could quit broadcasting to try his hand at professional golf. The former Pro Bowl quarterback is a scratch golfer.

“Romo’s prowess at golf is well-known,” wrote McCarthy. “He recently accepted a sponsor’s exemption to play in PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson Championship this May at his home course in Dallas. He previously won the 2018 American Century Championship pro-am in Lake Tahoe.

“Romo has toyed with the idea of joining the PGA Tour. It wouldn’t be shocking to see him walk away from TV to try his luck as a pro golfer. ”

However, Romo enjoys doing games with play-by-play man Jim Nantz, also a golf buddy, and doesn’t sound like he wants to leave CBS.

“I feel [CBS] is exactly where I should be,” Romo said in January.