Actor Chris Evans on Tom Brady: ‘I Really Hope He’s Not a Trump Supporter’

Actor Chris Evans is once again voicing his dismay with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, over the NFL star’s support of President Donald Trump. Even to the point where he’s undecided about whether he would portray Brady in a movie.

Evans has criticized Brady before, and this latest slight against the NFL player comes in a wide-ranging interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

The Avengers: Endgame actor told the paper that he understands that actors may not want to “alienate half your audience,” but he had to admit that he just doesn’t care what people he disagrees with think about politics.

That point brought the paper to ask the Captain America star about his constant needling of the Super Bowl-winning Brady for his support of Trump.

“His willingness to call bullshit on anyone abetting the disintegration of our republic extends to his home state’s favorite sons,” Hollywood Reporter gushed. The paper then asked if Evans would agree to play Brady in a movie. According to the Reporter, Evans “looked grim” at the very thought.

“I don’t know,” Evans said. “I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter. I’m just hoping he’s one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it. Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there’s a chance now he just thinks Trump’s an absolute dumb shit, which he is. If he doesn’t, if he’s still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties. It’s really tough.”

But Evans added, maybe Brady has reconsidered and just won’t let on.

“I think maybe a couple of years ago,” he added, “I might have tried to pull some, like, mental gymnastics to compartmentalize, but I don’t know if I can anymore. So I’m just hoping he’s woken up.”

This is not the first time Evans has gone after Brady for his perceived politics. In April of last year, for instance, Evans allowed that he was going to give Brady “a pass” for his support of Trump.

“Well, I tell you what, if anyone gets a pass it’s Tom Brady,” Evans told USA Today.

