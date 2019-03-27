Keith Olbermann Shames Hunter for Killing Rare White Turkey: Make His Life a ‘Living Hell’

ESPN commentator Keith Olbermann has called for making a young man’s life a “living hell,” goading his social media followers to attack him for shooting a rare white turkey during hunting season.

The Mississippi Clarion Ledger recently reported that Hunter Waltman, of Kiln, Mississippi, legally bagged a rare all white turkey.

The turkey Waltman bagged had nearly all white plumage, with white spurs and nails, but a black beard and normal eyes — meaning the bird isn’t an albino. The bird was apparently “one out of several hundred thousand individuals.”

But the SportsCenter host was not interested in celebrating Waltman’s rare trophy. Indeed, the TV sportscaster’s tweet organized his social media followers to launch an all-out assault against the man.

Olbermann soon jumped to his Twitter account to mock Waltman for the hunt saying, “It be rare and beautiful so me should kill it.”

The ESPN host added that Waltman was a “pea-brained scumbag.” But he also criticized the Ledger for daring to write a story about the rare harvest.

It be rare and beautiful so me should kill it. This pea-brained scumbag identifies himself as Hunter Waltman and we should do our best to make sure the rest of his life is a living hell. And the nitwit clown who wrote this fawning piece should be fired. https://t.co/KdU3Bkg104 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 26, 2019

For its part, the paper stood by both its reporter and his story.

“What was I thinking?” Ledger editor in chief Sam Hall said on his own Twitter feed. “I guess I should have fired our outdoors writer for writing about a hunter killing an unusual turkey during turkey hunting season.”

.@KeithOlbermann says @BrianBroom should be fired for writing this story. What was I thinking? I guess I should have fired our outdoors writer for writing about a hunter killing an unusual turkey during turkey hunting season. https://t.co/3lhrtlwlQO — Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) March 26, 2019

It was not long before thousands of Olbermann’s rabid, left-wing social media followers began to harass both the hunter and the Clarion-Ledger for the turkey story.

Soon, Hall was back on Twitter to slam Olbermann for being “recklessly irresponsible” for sending his one million followers on the attack over the hunting story.

“Keith Olbermann‘s tweet was recklessly irresponsible,” Hall wrote. “Someone with his following needs to understand the possible impact of his words. Telling over 1 million people to make someone’s life a living hell could have seriously dangerous consequences.”

Keith Olbermann‘s tweet was recklessly irresponsible. Someone with his following needs to understand the possible impact of his words. Telling over 1 million people to make someone’s life a living hell could have seriously dangerous consequences. — Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) March 27, 2019

In yet another Tweet, Hall noted that refusing to write the hunting story would have been grounds for firing. “In our newsroom, that would be a fireable offense, not writing a story about a hunter bagging a turkey,” he said.

Amusingly, the Washington Free Beacon found that Olbermann was once a pitchman for fast food chain Boston Market and was part of a campaign to sell the restaurant’s turkey sandwiches.

After 21 years it can be revealed… We actually shot FIVE Boston Market “EAT SOMETHING” commercials. Two made air. One was never edited. But two…survived. Here, for the first time, is…

THE ONE IN THE MOSH PIT:#OfferExpiredIn1997 pic.twitter.com/AH6lQmHa1X — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 28, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.