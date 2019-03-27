Local Fox Affiliate Cuts Jemele Hill Interview After She’s Asked About Controversial Trump Tweet

A segment of the Wendy Williams Show featuring former ESPN host Jemele Hill, was cut short after the topic turned to President Trump. Fox 5 attributed the interruption to, “technical difficulties.”

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Williams’ daytime talk show, Williams began asking the former ESPN host about her comments in 2017 that Trump is a “white supremacist.” But before Hill could answer, the video was cut, and a commercial for pizza chain Papa John’s started airing. By the time Atlanta’s Fox affiliate returned to the show, the anti-Trump questions were over, according to the New York Daily News.

Fox 5 issued a statement saying that the segment was dumped because of technical difficulties at the station.

“This morning, during a live broadcast of The Wendy Williams Show, FOX 5 experienced technical difficulties which triggered an interruption of the program. The issue has been addressed and resolved. The program will be rebroadcast tomorrow morning from 3am-4am,” Fox 5 said in a statement.

Several weeks after calling the president a white supremacist in 2017, Hill was suspended from ESPN for breaking the network’s rules about engaging in political advocacy. Eventually the sports network bought out her contract and removed her from the air. Hill later joined the Atlantic as a “social justice” writer.

Hill has steadfastly stood by her claim that President Trump is a white supremacist.

