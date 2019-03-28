VIDEO: Reporter Hires Gloria Allred After Boxer Kisses Her During Interview

Reporter Jenny Sushe has hired attorney Gloria Allred after Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev delivered an unsolicited kiss during an interview.

Sushe was interviewing the Bulgarian heavyweight, but when she began to wrap up her few minutes with him, Pulev suddenly grabbed the reporter by the face and planted a kiss on her lips before walking away.

Bruh wtf is this interview man lmao! Pulev is alpha af. (Watch until end) pic.twitter.com/sUoiqFprhi — NBT BOXING (@BoxingNbt) March 24, 2019

Pulev later blew off the controversy saying that he is friendly with Sushe and the quick kiss was no big deal, according to TMZ.

“On the video, after our kiss, we both laughed about it and thanked each other,” Pulev said. “There really is nothing more to this.”

It is true that the two laughed after the kiss but before the video cuts, Sushe appeared non plussed by the encounter and is heard saying “Jesus Christ.”

Now, it appears that her discomfort with the kiss has grown enough that she is seeking council.

