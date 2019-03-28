WATCH: Bryce Harper Booed in Philly After Only Two Plate Appearances

What do Bryce Harper and Santa Claus have in common? Both have been booed by Philadelphia fans.

It happened after Harper’s second at-bat. With a runner on third and nobody out, Philly’s $330 million man struck out. Eliciting the response that Philadelphia athletes have become accustomed to when they disappoint the hometown faithful.

Watch:

That reaction was predicted by fellow former National and Philly, Jayson Werth.

“It could be his first game,” Werth said when asked when Harper might first get booed.

After reporters seemed surprised by that response, Werth doubled-down: “Oh, you think that’s out of the realm of possibility? It’s not going to take long. I can promise you that.”

A similar fate greeted the Yankees Giancarlo Stanton last year when he he struck out five times after signing a $325 million contract. It turns out fans develop unrealistic expectations when their teams sign players to 9-figure contracts.

Who knew?

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn