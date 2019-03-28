WATCH: Tiger Woods Hits Amazing Left-Handed Shot from His Knees

During the WGC Match Play Championship, Tiger got on the ground and hit a ball that was under a bush — left-handed — from his knees.

Watch:

The shot halved a hole against Brandt Snedeker.

As the Big Lead noted:

We’ve seen Tiger chip in from behind the 16th green at Augusta and we’ve seen him chip in with a flop shot toward the water at The Memorial. While this shot didn’t come with the same pressure, it’s even more impressive, because, well, when the hell has he ever practiced this shot? The other ones, yeah, he practiced them in some way, shape or form. This one? No one can prepare for this. But Tiger can execute it.