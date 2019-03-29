Oregon Ducks Ehab Amin Performs One of the Most Egregious Flops in NCAA History

It looks like “flopping” has made its way to college basketball again as the Oregon Ducks’ Ehab Amin flopped dramatically to the boards after the Virginia Cavs’ Mamadi Diakite merely gave him a stern look.

Of course, “flopping” has a long history in basketball and occurs when a player purposefully stumbles or falls in an effort to lull refs into thinking he was fouled by an opponent.

Now the Ducks’ Ehab Amin has joined the ranks of the ridiculous after flopping on Thursday night as the Ducks faced the Cavs, the Big Lead reported.

Amin had a bit of a tussle over the ball with the Cavs’ Mamadi Diakite after which Diakite leaned forward and gave Amin a very stern look forehead-to-forehead. In reply, Amin suddenly dropped to the floor as if Diakite had hit him.

Diakite’s face after Amin hit the boards is classic.

As it happens, both players got a technical over the incident. Diakite for initiating forehead to forehead contact and Amin was also given a sanction for the incident.

